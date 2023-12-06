Who's Playing

Lewis & Clark Pioneers @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Lewis & Clark 0-1, Portland State 6-2

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will be playing in front of their home fans against the Lewis & Clark Pioneers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Viking Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20% worse than the opposition, a fact Portland State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 71-61 to the Cougars. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Portland State in their matchups with Washington State: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Lewis & Clark had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. The match between the Pioneers and the Pilots wasn't particularly close, with the Pioneers falling 89-72.

The Vikings have yet to win a match on the road this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. As for the Pioneers, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lewis & Clark struggles in that department as they've been averaging 22 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.