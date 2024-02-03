Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Sacramento State 6-15, Portland State 13-8

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

What to Know

Sacramento State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Sacramento State Hornets and the Portland State Vikings will face off in a Big Sky battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. Sacramento State and Portland State are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Hornets had to settle for a 70-67 loss against the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, even though Montana State scored an imposing 91 points on Saturday, Portland State still came out on top. The Vikings narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Bobcats 94-91. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Portland State.

The Hornets' loss dropped their record down to 6-15. As for the Vikings, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Sacramento State skirted past Portland State 76-74 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Sacramento State repeat their success, or does Portland State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Portland State and Sacramento State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.