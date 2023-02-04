Who's Playing
Eastern Washington @ Portland State
Current Records: Eastern Washington 17-7; Portland State 10-13
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings are 3-10 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Vikings' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Eastern Washington at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at The Viking Pavilion. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It was a close one, but on Thursday Portland State sidestepped the Idaho Vandals for a 69-66 victory.
Meanwhile, the Sacramento State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. Eastern Washington enjoyed a cozy 82-63 win over Sacramento State.
The Vikings are expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The wins brought Portland State up to 10-13 and the Eagles to 17-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Portland State has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Eastern Washington's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 16th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.54
Odds
The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Eastern Washington have won ten out of their last 13 games against Portland State.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Eastern Washington 92 vs. Portland State 80
- Mar 05, 2022 - Eastern Washington 83 vs. Portland State 75
- Dec 30, 2021 - Eastern Washington 63 vs. Portland State 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Portland State 81
- Jan 04, 2020 - Eastern Washington 71 vs. Portland State 69
- Mar 02, 2019 - Eastern Washington 68 vs. Portland State 66
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland State 78 vs. Eastern Washington 65
- Mar 08, 2018 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Portland State 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - Portland State 94 vs. Eastern Washington 81
- Jan 04, 2018 - Eastern Washington 81 vs. Portland State 74
- Feb 04, 2017 - Eastern Washington 130 vs. Portland State 124
- Feb 20, 2016 - Portland State 107 vs. Eastern Washington 91
- Jan 28, 2016 - Eastern Washington 112 vs. Portland State 83