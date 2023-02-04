Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Portland State

Current Records: Eastern Washington 17-7; Portland State 10-13

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings are 3-10 against the Eastern Washington Eagles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Vikings' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Eastern Washington at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at The Viking Pavilion. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but on Thursday Portland State sidestepped the Idaho Vandals for a 69-66 victory.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. Eastern Washington enjoyed a cozy 82-63 win over Sacramento State.

The Vikings are expected to lose this next one by 4. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Portland State up to 10-13 and the Eagles to 17-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Portland State has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Eastern Washington's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 16th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.54

Odds

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Eastern Washington have won ten out of their last 13 games against Portland State.