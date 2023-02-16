Who's Playing
Idaho State @ Portland State
Current Records: Idaho State 9-17; Portland State 11-15
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Portland State and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Viking Pavilion. The Vikings will be strutting in after a win while Idaho State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Portland State escaped with a win on Saturday against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 88-87.
Meanwhile, Idaho State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 58-52 to the Montana State Bobcats.
Portland State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The Vikings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bengals in the teams' previous meeting last month, winning 72-65. Will Portland State repeat their success, or does Idaho State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Vikings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Portland State 72 vs. Idaho State 65
- Mar 09, 2022 - Portland State 66 vs. Idaho State 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Portland State 73 vs. Idaho State 69
- Dec 02, 2021 - Portland State 63 vs. Idaho State 55
- Jan 23, 2021 - Portland State 69 vs. Idaho State 43
- Jan 21, 2021 - Idaho State 64 vs. Portland State 57
- Feb 27, 2020 - Portland State 89 vs. Idaho State 76
- Jan 18, 2020 - Portland State 82 vs. Idaho State 76
- Feb 21, 2019 - Portland State 99 vs. Idaho State 93
- Feb 02, 2019 - Idaho State 69 vs. Portland State 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - Portland State 91 vs. Idaho State 77
- Jan 18, 2018 - Portland State 87 vs. Idaho State 83
- Feb 09, 2017 - Portland State 74 vs. Idaho State 69
- Feb 11, 2016 - Idaho State 88 vs. Portland State 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Idaho State 73 vs. Portland State 70