Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Portland State

Current Records: Idaho State 9-17; Portland State 11-15

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Portland State and the Idaho State Bengals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Viking Pavilion. The Vikings will be strutting in after a win while Idaho State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Portland State escaped with a win on Saturday against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 88-87.

Meanwhile, Idaho State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 58-52 to the Montana State Bobcats.

Portland State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Vikings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bengals in the teams' previous meeting last month, winning 72-65. Will Portland State repeat their success, or does Idaho State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Vikings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Idaho State.