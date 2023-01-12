Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Portland State

Current Records: Northern Arizona 5-12; Portland State 7-9

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Vikings and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Viking Pavilion. Portland State will be strutting in after a win while Northern Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Portland State and the Idaho Vandals on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Portland State wrapped it up with a 74-58 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona ended up a good deal behind the Montana State Bobcats when they played on Saturday, losing 69-54.

Portland State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Vikings got away with a 68-67 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Lumberjacks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.48

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Northern Arizona.