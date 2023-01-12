Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Portland State
Current Records: Northern Arizona 5-12; Portland State 7-9
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Vikings and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Viking Pavilion. Portland State will be strutting in after a win while Northern Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Portland State and the Idaho Vandals on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Portland State wrapped it up with a 74-58 victory on the road.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona ended up a good deal behind the Montana State Bobcats when they played on Saturday, losing 69-54.
Portland State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The Vikings got away with a 68-67 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Lumberjacks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.48
Odds
The Vikings are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Northern Arizona.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Portland State 68 vs. Northern Arizona 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Portland State 97 vs. Northern Arizona 76
- Mar 10, 2021 - Northern Arizona 77 vs. Portland State 66
- Mar 05, 2020 - Portland State 80 vs. Northern Arizona 66
- Jan 25, 2020 - Northern Arizona 84 vs. Portland State 82
- Feb 14, 2019 - Portland State 103 vs. Northern Arizona 94
- Jan 19, 2019 - Northern Arizona 82 vs. Portland State 75
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland State 72 vs. Northern Arizona 66
- Mar 07, 2017 - Portland State 80 vs. Northern Arizona 67
- Feb 25, 2017 - Portland State 84 vs. Northern Arizona 72
- Jan 16, 2017 - Northern Arizona 83 vs. Portland State 76
- Mar 03, 2016 - Portland State 89 vs. Northern Arizona 81