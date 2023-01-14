Who's Playing
Northern Colorado @ Portland State
Current Records: Northern Colorado 5-12; Portland State 8-9
What to Know
The Northern Colorado Bears and the Portland State Vikings are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Northern Colorado is on the road again Saturday and plays against the Vikings at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at The Viking Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Portland State winning the first 106-99 and Northern Colorado taking the second 86-79.
Northern Colorado came up short against the Sacramento State Hornets on Thursday, falling 72-64.
Meanwhile, Portland State escaped with a win on Thursday against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.
The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.
Northern Colorado is now 5-12 while the Vikings sit at 8-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Colorado is 350th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Northern Colorado, Portland State comes into the contest boasting the 15th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in Portland State's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.78
Odds
The Vikings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Portland State and Northern Colorado both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Northern Colorado 86 vs. Portland State 79
- Feb 03, 2022 - Portland State 106 vs. Northern Colorado 99
- Jan 31, 2022 - Portland State 79 vs. Northern Colorado 76
- Feb 27, 2021 - Portland State 73 vs. Northern Colorado 65
- Feb 25, 2021 - Northern Colorado 66 vs. Portland State 64
- Feb 10, 2020 - Portland State 83 vs. Northern Colorado 71
- Dec 28, 2019 - Portland State 69 vs. Northern Colorado 65
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northern Colorado 80 vs. Portland State 62
- Dec 31, 2018 - Northern Colorado 73 vs. Portland State 60
- Mar 01, 2018 - Northern Colorado 85 vs. Portland State 78
- Mar 02, 2017 - Northern Colorado 87 vs. Portland State 84
- Dec 31, 2016 - Northern Colorado 73 vs. Portland State 59
- Mar 08, 2016 - Portland State 74 vs. Northern Colorado 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Portland State 89 vs. Northern Colorado 86