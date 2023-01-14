Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Portland State

Current Records: Northern Colorado 5-12; Portland State 8-9

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears and the Portland State Vikings are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Northern Colorado is on the road again Saturday and plays against the Vikings at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at The Viking Pavilion. The teams split their matchups last year, with Portland State winning the first 106-99 and Northern Colorado taking the second 86-79.

Northern Colorado came up short against the Sacramento State Hornets on Thursday, falling 72-64.

Meanwhile, Portland State escaped with a win on Thursday against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

Northern Colorado is now 5-12 while the Vikings sit at 8-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Colorado is 350th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Northern Colorado, Portland State comes into the contest boasting the 15th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in Portland State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.78

Odds

The Vikings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland State and Northern Colorado both have seven wins in their last 14 games.