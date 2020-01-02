How to watch Portland vs. Gonzaga: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Portland

Current Records: Gonzaga 14-1; Portland 8-7

What to Know

The #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Portland Pilots at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Zags are cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Portland is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

The Bulldogs ended the year with a bang, routing the Detroit Titans 93-72 on Monday. Among those leading the charge for Zags was G Ryan Woolridge, who had 21 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- the Ball State Cardinals prevailed over Portland 61-46 last week. G Isaiah White had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Zags are the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-0 ATS in away games but only 8-7 all in all.

Everything went the Bulldogs' way against Portland when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they made off with an 89-66 victory. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Pilots have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 23-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

