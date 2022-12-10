Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Portland

Current Records: New Orleans 2-5; Portland 7-5

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the New Orleans Privateers will be on the road. They will take on the Portland Pilots at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Earle A. Chiles Center. The Privateers will be seeking to avenge the 94-73 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 19th.

New Orleans was just a bucket shy of a win on Saturday and fell 78-77 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 67-62 to the North Dakota State Bison. Forward Kristian Sjolund put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.

New Orleans is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-4), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pilots are a big 18-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.