Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Portland

Current Records: New Orleans 2-5; Portland 7-5

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the New Orleans Privateers will be on the road. They will take on the Portland Pilots at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Earle A. Chiles Center. The Privateers will be seeking to avenge the 94-73 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 19th.

New Orleans was just a bucket shy of a victory on Saturday and fell 78-77 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 67-62 to the North Dakota State Bison. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Portland was far and away the favorite. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of forward Kristian Sjolund, who had 19 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.