Who's Playing

No. 1 North Carolina @ Portland

Current Records: North Carolina 4-0; Portland 4-2

What to Know

The Portland Pilots will square off against the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Pilots will be seeking to avenge the 102-78 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 23 of 2017.

Portland entered their matchup against the Seattle Redhawks this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Portland lost to Seattle at home by a decisive 80-68 margin.

Meanwhile, UNC strolled past the James Madison Dukes with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 80-64. UNC's forward Armando Bacot looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 23 rebounds and 19 points.

North Carolina's win lifted them to 4-0 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 4-2. We'll see if the Tar Heels can repeat their recent success or if the Pilots bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.