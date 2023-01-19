Who's Playing

San Diego @ Portland

Current Records: San Diego 9-11; Portland 9-11

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros lost both of their matches to the Portland Pilots last season on scores of 60-92 and 55-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. San Diego and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Saturday, the Toreros lost to the Loyola Marymount Lions on the road by a decisive 98-84 margin. One thing holding San Diego back was the mediocre play of guard Eric Williams Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 115-75 bruising that Portland suffered against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday. Forward Moses Wood put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points along with seven rebounds.

San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 6-12 ATS, to cover the spread.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 9-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Toreros have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Pilots have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.36

Odds

The Pilots are a 4.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Diego have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Portland.