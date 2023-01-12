Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Portland
Current Records: San Francisco 12-7; Portland 8-10
What to Know
The San Francisco Dons and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast clash at 11 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Earle A. Chiles Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Dons winning the first 74-71 on the road and Portland taking the second 69-68.
It was a close one, but on Saturday San Francisco sidestepped the Loyola Marymount Lions for a 72-70 win. San Francisco's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Julian Rishwain, who had 18 points in addition to six boards, and guard Tyrell Roberts, who had 21 points. Rishwain had some trouble finding his footing against the Gonzaga Bulldogs last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Portland was pulverized by the Saint Mary's Gaels 85-43 on Saturday. The top scorer for Portland was forward Alden Applewhite (13 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dons are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.
San Francisco's victory lifted them to 12-7 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 8-10. We'll see if San Francisco can repeat their recent success or if the Pilots bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.36
Odds
The Dons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Francisco have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Portland.
- Feb 08, 2022 - Portland 69 vs. San Francisco 68
- Feb 05, 2022 - San Francisco 74 vs. Portland 71
- Jan 14, 2021 - San Francisco 79 vs. Portland 63
- Jan 07, 2021 - San Francisco 88 vs. Portland 64
- Feb 27, 2020 - San Francisco 81 vs. Portland 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Portland 76 vs. San Francisco 65
- Feb 16, 2019 - San Francisco 68 vs. Portland 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - San Francisco 83 vs. Portland 61
- Feb 08, 2018 - San Francisco 65 vs. Portland 63
- Dec 30, 2017 - San Francisco 84 vs. Portland 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - San Francisco 65 vs. Portland 51
- Jan 19, 2017 - San Francisco 75 vs. Portland 50
- Jan 28, 2016 - San Francisco 87 vs. Portland 76
- Dec 31, 2015 - San Francisco 107 vs. Portland 95