San Francisco @ Portland

Current Records: San Francisco 12-7; Portland 8-10

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast clash at 11 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Earle A. Chiles Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Dons winning the first 74-71 on the road and Portland taking the second 69-68.

It was a close one, but on Saturday San Francisco sidestepped the Loyola Marymount Lions for a 72-70 win. San Francisco's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Julian Rishwain, who had 18 points in addition to six boards, and guard Tyrell Roberts, who had 21 points. Rishwain had some trouble finding his footing against the Gonzaga Bulldogs last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Portland was pulverized by the Saint Mary's Gaels 85-43 on Saturday. The top scorer for Portland was forward Alden Applewhite (13 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dons are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

San Francisco's victory lifted them to 12-7 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 8-10. We'll see if San Francisco can repeat their recent success or if the Pilots bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.36

Odds

The Dons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Francisco have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Portland.