Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 8-14; Prairie View A&M 8-14

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Prairie View A&M and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. The Panthers will be seeking to avenge the 68-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 5 of last year.

Prairie View A&M strolled past the Texas Southern Tigers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 89-74.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Bethune-Cookman and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Bethune-Cookman wrapped it up with an 88-77 victory at home.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-14. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bethune-Cookman won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.