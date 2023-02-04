Who's Playing
Bethune-Cookman @ Prairie View A&M
Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 8-14; Prairie View A&M 8-14
What to Know
The Prairie View A&M Panthers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Prairie View A&M and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. The Panthers will be seeking to avenge the 68-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 5 of last year.
Prairie View A&M strolled past the Texas Southern Tigers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 89-74.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Bethune-Cookman and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Bethune-Cookman wrapped it up with an 88-77 victory at home.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 8-14. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bethune-Cookman won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Bethune-Cookman 68 vs. Prairie View A&M 67