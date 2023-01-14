Who's Playing

Current Records: Jackson State 4-12; Prairie View A&M 6-11

The Prairie View A&M Panthers lost both of their matches to the Jackson State Tigers last season on scores of 64-75 and 53-59, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and Jackson State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Jackson State will be strutting in after a win while Prairie View A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

Prairie View A&M came up short against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Monday, falling 63-55.

Meanwhile, Jackson State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, winning 72-64.

Prairie View A&M is now 6-11 while the Tigers sit at 4-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 15th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

Series History

Jackson State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Prairie View A&M.