Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 4-24; Prairie View A&M 10-17

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Delta Devils and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at William Nicks Center. Mississippi Valley State has some work to do to even out the 3-13 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The game between Mississippi Valley State and the Texas Southern Tigers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Mississippi Valley State falling 80-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Prairie View A&M and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Prairie View A&M wrapped it up with an 82-71 win at home.

Mississippi Valley State is now 4-24 while the Panthers sit at 10-17. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Delta Devils are 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.4 on average. Prairie View A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 10th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 12-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Mississippi Valley State.