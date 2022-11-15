Who's Playing

Washington State @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Washington State 1-1; Prairie View A&M 2-0

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Washington State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at William Nicks Center. The Panthers should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Washington State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Prairie View A&M took their contest against the North American Stallions this past Wednesday by a conclusive 95-68 score.

Meanwhile, Washington State came up short against the Boise State Broncos this past Saturday, falling 71-61. Guard Justin Powell wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington State; Powell finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Prairie View A&M is now a perfect 2-0 while the Cougars sit at 1-1. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers enter the matchup with 15 takeaways on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Washington State is stumbling into the game with the 11th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 13.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.