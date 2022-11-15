Who's Playing

Washington State @ Prairie View A&M

Current Records: Washington State 1-1; Prairie View A&M 2-0

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Washington State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at William Nicks Center. Prairie View A&M will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Panthers took their matchup against the North American Stallions last week by a conclusive 95-68 score.

Meanwhile, Washington State came up short against the Boise State Broncos this past Saturday, falling 71-61. One thing holding Washington State back was the mediocre play of guard Justin Powell, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Prairie View A&M's victory brought them up to 2-0 while Washington State's defeat pulled them down to 1-1. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Panthers enter the game with 15 takeaways on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cougars are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 13.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.