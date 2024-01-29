Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-16, Prairie View 7-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Prairie View is 9-1 against Alabama A&M since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The pair will face off in a SWAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Prairie View last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-67 to the Hornets. It was the first time this season that Prairie View let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a hard 85-69 fall against the Tigers. Alabama A&M has struggled against Texas So. recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

The Panthers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-16.

Going forward, Prairie View is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 7-11, while Alabama A&M is 6-13.

Prairie View came up short against Alabama A&M when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 67-59. Will Prairie View have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Prairie View is a solid 7-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.