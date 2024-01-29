Who's Playing
Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Prairie View Panthers
Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-16, Prairie View 7-12
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
Prairie View is 9-1 against Alabama A&M since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The pair will face off in a SWAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The point spread may have favored Prairie View last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-67 to the Hornets. It was the first time this season that Prairie View let down their fans at home.
Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a hard 85-69 fall against the Tigers. Alabama A&M has struggled against Texas So. recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.
The Panthers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-16.
Going forward, Prairie View is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 7-11, while Alabama A&M is 6-13.
Prairie View came up short against Alabama A&M when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 67-59. Will Prairie View have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Prairie View is a solid 7-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 147 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Alabama A&M 67 vs. Prairie View 59
- Jan 24, 2022 - Prairie View 72 vs. Alabama A&M 48
- Feb 27, 2021 - Prairie View 55 vs. Alabama A&M 54
- Jan 30, 2021 - Prairie View 79 vs. Alabama A&M 57
- Mar 10, 2020 - Prairie View 82 vs. Alabama A&M 60
- Mar 02, 2020 - Prairie View 73 vs. Alabama A&M 62
- Feb 03, 2020 - Prairie View 69 vs. Alabama A&M 54
- Mar 02, 2019 - Prairie View 72 vs. Alabama A&M 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Prairie View 81 vs. Alabama A&M 65
- Feb 26, 2018 - Prairie View 71 vs. Alabama A&M 58