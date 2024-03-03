Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Prairie View after losing four in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Prairie View leads 33-30 over the Braves.

Prairie View came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Alcorn State 10-17, Prairie View 10-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Prairie View will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. Prairie View is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Braves will skip in buoyed by five consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored Prairie View last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 57-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Delta Devils. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Prairie View has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Alcorn State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with an 87-73 victory over the Tigers.

The Panthers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season. As for the Braves, they pushed their record up to 10-17 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

While only Alcorn State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Alcorn State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Prairie View came up short against the Braves when the teams last played back in January, falling 90-78. Will Prairie View have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Alcorn State is a 3-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Prairie View and Alcorn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.