Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 6-10, Prairie View 6-10

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 1-9 against Prairie View since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. Arkansas Pine Bluff pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5-point favorite Panthers.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Arkansas Pine Bluff proved on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers and snuck past 70-67.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Delta Devils by a score of 71-60. The victory was just what Prairie View needed coming off of a 79-58 loss in their prior match.

The Golden Lions' victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-10. As for the Panthers, they pushed their record up to 6-10 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: Arkansas Pine Bluff have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 5.1 threes per game. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Prairie View when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 82-71. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Prairie View is a 5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.