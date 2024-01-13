Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-15, Prairie View 5-10

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

What to Know

After five games on the road, Prairie View is heading back home. The Prairie View Panthers and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Prairie View found out the hard way on Monday. They suffered a bruising 79-58 loss at the hands of the Jaguars. Prairie View has struggled against Southern Utah recently, as their contest on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 15th matchup. They took a 78-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs on Monday.

The Panthers bumped their record down to 5-10 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.5 points per game. As for the Delta Devils, their loss dropped their record down to 0-15.

Prairie View skirted past Miss Valley State 67-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Prairie View repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.