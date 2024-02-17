Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Southern U. 15-9, Prairie View 10-14

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

What to Know

Southern U. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at William Nicks Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Jaguars earned a 73-62 win over the Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Panthers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-58 victory over the Rattlers on Monday. Having forecasted a close win for Prairie View, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Jaguars' victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-9. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.2 points per game. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 10-14.

Southern U. took their win against the Panthers when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 79-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern U. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Prairie View has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Southern U..