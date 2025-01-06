Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Southern U. 6-8, Prairie View 2-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern U. and Prairie View are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Southern U. Jaguars will be staying on the road on Monday to face off against the Prairie View Panthers at 8:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Southern U. finally turned things around against Texas So. on Saturday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 67-58.

Meanwhile, Prairie View had to suffer through a 12-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past Grambling State with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 73-55.

Prairie View was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Southern U.'s victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-8. As for Prairie View, their win bumped their record up to 2-12.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Southern U. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 26.9. Given Southern U.'s sizable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern U. was able to grind out a solid victory over Prairie View in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 77-71. Does Southern U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Prairie View and Southern U. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.