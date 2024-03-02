Who's Playing
Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose
Current Records: Charleston Southern 10-18, Presbyterian 13-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Presbyterian is heading back home. They and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center.
After soaring to a 23-point win in their last game, Presbyterian came back down to earth on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 74-72.
Even though Charleston Southern has not done well against the Highlanders recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, the Buccaneers made off with a 58-57 victory over the Highlanders.
The Blue Hose have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-17 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory bumped their record up to 10-18.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Presbyterian just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots this season. Given Presbyterian's sizable advantage in that area, the Buccaneers will need to find a way to close that gap.
Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 68-61. Will Presbyterian repeat their success, or do the Buccaneers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Charleston Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 03, 2024 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 25, 2023 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. Presbyterian 59
- Jan 07, 2023 - Charleston Southern 67 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Feb 23, 2022 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
- Jan 26, 2022 - Presbyterian 62 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Presbyterian 77
- Mar 03, 2020 - Charleston Southern 81 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 23, 2020 - Charleston Southern 74 vs. Presbyterian 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Presbyterian 65