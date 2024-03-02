Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Charleston Southern 10-18, Presbyterian 13-17

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Presbyterian is heading back home. They and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center.

After soaring to a 23-point win in their last game, Presbyterian came back down to earth on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 74-72.

Even though Charleston Southern has not done well against the Highlanders recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, the Buccaneers made off with a 58-57 victory over the Highlanders.

The Blue Hose have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-17 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory bumped their record up to 10-18.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Presbyterian just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots this season. Given Presbyterian's sizable advantage in that area, the Buccaneers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 68-61. Will Presbyterian repeat their success, or do the Buccaneers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.

  • Jan 03, 2024 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Charleston Southern 61
  • Feb 25, 2023 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. Presbyterian 59
  • Jan 07, 2023 - Charleston Southern 67 vs. Presbyterian 61
  • Feb 23, 2022 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Charleston Southern 48
  • Jan 26, 2022 - Presbyterian 62 vs. Charleston Southern 61
  • Feb 22, 2021 - Charleston Southern 78 vs. Presbyterian 77
  • Mar 03, 2020 - Charleston Southern 81 vs. Presbyterian 64
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Charleston Southern 65
  • Jan 23, 2020 - Charleston Southern 74 vs. Presbyterian 66
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Charleston Southern 72 vs. Presbyterian 65