Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Charleston Southern 10-18, Presbyterian 13-17

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

After two games on the road, Presbyterian is heading back home. They and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center.

After soaring to a 23-point win in their last game, Presbyterian came back down to earth on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 74-72.

Even though Charleston Southern has not done well against the Highlanders recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, the Buccaneers made off with a 58-57 victory over the Highlanders.

The Blue Hose have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-17 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory bumped their record up to 10-18.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Presbyterian just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots this season. Given Presbyterian's sizable advantage in that area, the Buccaneers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 68-61. Will Presbyterian repeat their success, or do the Buccaneers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Charleston Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.