Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 11-12, Presbyterian 10-14

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Presbyterian is 2-8 against the Bulldogs since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center.

Presbyterian lost a heartbreaker to the Panthers when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Blue Hose took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Presbyterian in their matchups with the Panthers: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.8 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Wednesday. They walked away with an 80-73 victory over the Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 11-12 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Presbyterian lost to the Bulldogs at home by a decisive 76-60 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Presbyterian have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.