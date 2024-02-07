Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 11-12, Presbyterian 10-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Presbyterian is 2-8 against the Bulldogs since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center.

Presbyterian lost a heartbreaker to the Panthers when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Blue Hose took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Presbyterian in their matchups with the Panthers: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.8 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Wednesday. They walked away with an 80-73 victory over the Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 11-12 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Presbyterian lost to the Bulldogs at home by a decisive 76-60 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will Presbyterian have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.

  • Jan 13, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 76 vs. Presbyterian 60
  • Feb 04, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 56 vs. Presbyterian 48
  • Jan 11, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. Presbyterian 78
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 76 vs. Presbyterian 68
  • Jan 12, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. Presbyterian 61
  • Feb 05, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 91 vs. Presbyterian 64
  • Feb 04, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 59 vs. Presbyterian 53
  • Feb 06, 2020 - Presbyterian 65 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
  • Jan 04, 2020 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Gardner-Webb 62
  • Feb 27, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. Presbyterian 70