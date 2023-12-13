Who's Playing

Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Mid-Atlantic Christian 0-1, Presbyterian 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will be playing at home against the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Presbyterian last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 65-60 to the Rattlers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Presbyterian has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Mid-Atlantic Christian's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 113-50 bruising that the Eagles dished out back in November. Mid-Atlantic Christian was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-25.

The Blue Hose have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4 record this season. As for the Mustangs, they bumped their record down to 0-1 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.