Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: The Citadel 0-2, Presbyterian 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Citadel Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Citadel might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-71 to the Eagles. The Citadel has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Keynan Davis, who earned 12 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Morgan, who earned 17 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.5% better than the opposition, a fact Presbyterian proved on Thursday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 100-58 win over the Rams. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Presbyterian.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Eagles' victory pushed their record up to 2-0, while the Bulldogs' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-2.

The Citadel was able to grind out a solid victory over Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 70-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for The Citadel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

The Citadel has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Presbyterian.