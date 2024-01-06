Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 9-7, Presbyterian 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. UNC-Ash. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.6% better than the opposition, a fact UNC-Ash. proved on Wednesday. Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2024 than the 95-67 blowout they got at home against the Spartans.

Meanwhile, the Blue Hose rang in the new year with a 68-61 victory over the Buccaneers on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Presbyterian.

The Bulldogs' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 96.8 points per game. As for the Blue Hose, their victory bumped their record up to 9-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as UNC-Ash. and Presbyterian are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Presbyterian when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 76-72 victory. Does UNC-Ash. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.