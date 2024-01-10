Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Winthrop 11-6, Presbyterian 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Winthrop is 9-1 against Presbyterian since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The pair will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Despite being away, Winthrop is looking at a five-point advantage in the spread.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Winthrop ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Spartans and snuck past 82-80. The win was familiar territory for Winthrop who now have three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Blue Hose were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 84-80 to the Bulldogs. Presbyterian has struggled against UNC-Ash. recently, as their contest on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Eagles' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-6. As for the Blue Hose, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Winthrop strolled past Presbyterian when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a score of 76-58. Does Winthrop have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Winthrop is a 5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.