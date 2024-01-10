Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Winthrop 11-6, Presbyterian 9-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Presbyterian is 1-9 against Winthrop since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center.

On Saturday, the Blue Hose were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 84-80 to the Bulldogs. Presbyterian has not had much luck with UNC-Ash. recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Winthrop ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 82-80 win over the Spartans. The win was familiar territory for Winthrop who now have three in a row.

The Blue Hose's loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Eagles, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Presbyterian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Presbyterian ended up a good deal behind Winthrop in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, losing 76-58. Can Presbyterian avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.