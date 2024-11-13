Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Wofford 1-1, Presbyterian 1-2

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Presbyterian will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Wofford Terriers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, Presbyterian couldn't handle North Carolina State and fell 81-72.

Presbyterian's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kory Mincy, who went 8 for 14 en route to 28 points plus two steals, and Kobe Stewart, who went 9 for 16 en route to 20 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave Mincy a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%).

Meanwhile, Wofford came up short against Lipscomb on Saturday and fell 78-69.

Presbyterian now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Wofford, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Presbyterian has been crazy accurate this season, having made 56.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Presbyterian came up short against Wofford in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 76-63. Will Presbyterian have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Wofford is a 3.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

Wofford has won all of the games they've played against Presbyterian in the last 9 years.