Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Bucknell 2-2; Presbyterian 1-3

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will take on the Bucknell Bison at 2 p.m. ET Monday at Ocean Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Blue Hose were pulverized by the UAB Blazers 92-61 last week.

Meanwhile, Bucknell was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 65-61 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Xander Rice (19 points) was the top scorer for Bucknell.

Presbyterian is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Presbyterian is now 1-3 while Bucknell sits at 2-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Hose have only been able to knock down 36.90% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Bison's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 52.70% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball. We'll see if their 15.80% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Monday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.