Who's Playing
Campbell @ Presbyterian
Current Records: Campbell 5-7; Presbyterian 4-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Big South battle as the Campbell Fighting Camels and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Presbyterian winning the first 64-58 at home and Campbell taking the second 75-72.
The Fighting Camels came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks last Wednesday, falling 74-66.
Meanwhile, everything went the Blue Hose's way against the Allen Yellow Jackets last week as they made off with a 90-70 victory.
Campbell came out on top in a nail-biter against Presbyterian when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 75-72. Campbell's win shoved Presbyterian out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Campbell have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Campbell 75 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 02, 2022 - Presbyterian 64 vs. Campbell 58
- Jan 15, 2021 - Campbell 73 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Jan 14, 2021 - Campbell 48 vs. Presbyterian 46
- Feb 08, 2020 - Campbell 79 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Jan 20, 2020 - Presbyterian 85 vs. Campbell 79
- Feb 16, 2019 - Presbyterian 76 vs. Campbell 71
- Jan 24, 2019 - Campbell 77 vs. Presbyterian 73
- Feb 24, 2018 - Campbell 72 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Jan 09, 2018 - Campbell 83 vs. Presbyterian 79
- Feb 28, 2017 - Campbell 81 vs. Presbyterian 62
- Feb 11, 2017 - Campbell 70 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Dec 31, 2016 - Campbell 69 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 13, 2016 - Campbell 91 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Jan 02, 2016 - Presbyterian 70 vs. Campbell 63