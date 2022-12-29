Who's Playing

Campbell @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Campbell 5-7; Presbyterian 4-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Big South battle as the Campbell Fighting Camels and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Presbyterian winning the first 64-58 at home and Campbell taking the second 75-72.

The Fighting Camels came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks last Wednesday, falling 74-66.

Meanwhile, everything went the Blue Hose's way against the Allen Yellow Jackets last week as they made off with a 90-70 victory.

Campbell came out on top in a nail-biter against Presbyterian when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 75-72. Campbell's win shoved Presbyterian out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Campbell have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.