Who's Playing

High Point @ Presbyterian

Current Records: High Point 11-15; Presbyterian 5-22

What to Know

The High Point Panthers are 10-3 against the Presbyterian Blue Hose since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. High Point and Presbyterian will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Panthers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-67 to the Longwood Lancers.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Blue Hose as they fell 76-72 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday.

High Point is now 11-15 while Presbyterian sits at 5-22. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: High Point is 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.3 on average. Presbyterian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

High Point have won ten out of their last 13 games against Presbyterian.