Who's Playing
High Point @ Presbyterian
Current Records: High Point 11-15; Presbyterian 5-22
What to Know
The High Point Panthers are 10-3 against the Presbyterian Blue Hose since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. High Point and Presbyterian will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The Panthers were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-67 to the Longwood Lancers.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Blue Hose as they fell 76-72 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday.
High Point is now 11-15 while Presbyterian sits at 5-22. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: High Point is 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.3 on average. Presbyterian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
Series History
High Point have won ten out of their last 13 games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 14, 2023 - High Point 64 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Feb 09, 2022 - High Point 79 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 25, 2021 - Presbyterian 71 vs. High Point 56
- Jan 24, 2021 - High Point 81 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - High Point 82 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Presbyterian 77 vs. High Point 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - High Point 74 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 15, 2018 - Presbyterian 69 vs. High Point 62
- Jan 15, 2018 - High Point 73 vs. Presbyterian 49
- Feb 09, 2017 - High Point 68 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - High Point 77 vs. Presbyterian 44
- Feb 27, 2016 - High Point 80 vs. Presbyterian 60
- Jan 09, 2016 - High Point 82 vs. Presbyterian 66