Who's Playing

Longwood @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Longwood 14-6; Presbyterian 5-15

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Blue Hose and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Longwood will be strutting in after a win while Presbyterian will be stumbling in from a loss.

Presbyterian was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 61-60 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Meanwhile, Longwood didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 win.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, Presbyterian and the Lancers were neck-and-neck, but Presbyterian came up empty-handed after a 71-70 defeat. Can the Blue Hose avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Presbyterian have won eight out of their last 12 games against Longwood.