Who's Playing
Longwood @ Presbyterian
Current Records: Longwood 14-6; Presbyterian 5-15
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Blue Hose and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Longwood will be strutting in after a win while Presbyterian will be stumbling in from a loss.
Presbyterian was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 61-60 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.
Meanwhile, Longwood didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 win.
When the two teams previously met in January of last year, Presbyterian and the Lancers were neck-and-neck, but Presbyterian came up empty-handed after a 71-70 defeat. Can the Blue Hose avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Presbyterian have won eight out of their last 12 games against Longwood.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Longwood 71 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Presbyterian 66 vs. Longwood 54
- Jan 29, 2021 - Longwood 49 vs. Presbyterian 45
- Feb 27, 2020 - Longwood 58 vs. Presbyterian 55
- Jan 16, 2020 - Presbyterian 74 vs. Longwood 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Presbyterian 71 vs. Longwood 64
- Feb 01, 2018 - Presbyterian 67 vs. Longwood 62
- Jan 03, 2018 - Presbyterian 78 vs. Longwood 65
- Jan 28, 2017 - Presbyterian 71 vs. Longwood 62
- Jan 04, 2017 - Longwood 79 vs. Presbyterian 76
- Feb 25, 2016 - Presbyterian 74 vs. Longwood 73
- Jan 06, 2016 - Presbyterian 78 vs. Longwood 65