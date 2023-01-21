Who's Playing

Longwood @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Longwood 14-6; Presbyterian 5-15

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Blue Hose and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Longwood will be strutting in after a win while Presbyterian will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Presbyterian was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 61-60 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Meanwhile, Longwood didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 win.

Presbyterian is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, the Blue Hose and the Lancers were neck-and-neck, but Presbyterian came up empty-handed after a 71-70 loss. Can Presbyterian avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Presbyterian have won eight out of their last 12 games against Longwood.