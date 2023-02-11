Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Presbyterian
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 19-7; Presbyterian 5-21
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2020. Presbyterian and UNC-Asheville will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while Presbyterian will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Presbyterian has to be hurting after a devastating 66-46 loss at the hands of the Longwood Lancers on Wednesday. Presbyterian was surely aware of their 11.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville was able to grind out a solid win over the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday, winning 86-79.
The Blue Hose came up short against UNC-Asheville in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 88-80. Maybe Presbyterian will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won ten out of their last 14 games against Presbyterian.
