Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Presbyterian
Current Records: Winthrop 9-13; Presbyterian 5-17
What to Know
The Presbyterian Blue Hose haven't won a matchup against the Winthrop Eagles since Jan. 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Presbyterian and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
Presbyterian came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 88-80.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Winthrop and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Winthrop wrapped it up with a 76-64 win at home.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Presbyterian is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Blue Hose are now 5-17 while the Eagles sit at 9-13. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Presbyterian has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Winthrops have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blue Hose are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Winthrop have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Winthrop 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 12, 2022 - Winthrop 65 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Jan 20, 2022 - Winthrop 60 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Jan 20, 2021 - Winthrop 78 vs. Presbyterian 66
- Jan 19, 2021 - Winthrop 72 vs. Presbyterian 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Winthrop 89 vs. Presbyterian 88
- Jan 25, 2020 - Winthrop 72 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - Winthrop 93 vs. Presbyterian 85
- Jan 26, 2019 - Presbyterian 99 vs. Winthrop 91
- Feb 07, 2018 - Winthrop 63 vs. Presbyterian 49
- Jan 21, 2018 - Winthrop 81 vs. Presbyterian 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Winthrop 93 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Jan 11, 2017 - Winthrop 75 vs. Presbyterian 52
- Mar 04, 2016 - Winthrop 67 vs. Presbyterian 53
- Dec 05, 2015 - Winthrop 74 vs. Presbyterian 70