Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Winthrop 9-13; Presbyterian 5-17

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose haven't won a matchup against the Winthrop Eagles since Jan. 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Presbyterian and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. The Blue Hose are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Presbyterian came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 88-80.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Winthrop and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Winthrop wrapped it up with a 76-64 win at home.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Presbyterian is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Blue Hose are now 5-17 while the Eagles sit at 9-13. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Presbyterian has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 30th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Winthrops have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Hose are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Winthrop have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Presbyterian.