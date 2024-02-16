Who's Playing
Brown Bears @ Princeton Tigers
Current Records: Brown 6-16, Princeton 17-3
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
What to Know
Brown has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Princeton Tigers will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game Brown was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last Saturday, the Bears came up short against the Lions and fell 83-69.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Princeton proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Quakers by a score of 77-70. The win made it back-to-back wins for Princeton.
The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-16 record this season. As for the Tigers, their victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 17-3.
Brown came up short against the Tigers in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 70-60. Can Brown avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Princeton is a big 13-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 141 points.
Series History
Princeton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brown.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Princeton 70 vs. Brown 60
- Feb 17, 2023 - Princeton 78 vs. Brown 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Brown 72 vs. Princeton 70
- Feb 18, 2022 - Princeton 69 vs. Brown 50
- Jan 15, 2022 - Princeton 76 vs. Brown 74
- Feb 28, 2020 - Princeton 71 vs. Brown 49
- Feb 15, 2020 - Princeton 73 vs. Brown 54
- Mar 08, 2019 - Brown 67 vs. Princeton 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - Brown 78 vs. Princeton 70
- Mar 02, 2018 - Princeton 78 vs. Brown 63