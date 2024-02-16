Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Brown 6-16, Princeton 17-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Brown has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Princeton Tigers will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game Brown was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Bears came up short against the Lions and fell 83-69.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Princeton proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Quakers by a score of 77-70. The win made it back-to-back wins for Princeton.

The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-16 record this season. As for the Tigers, their victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 17-3.

Brown came up short against the Tigers in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 70-60. Can Brown avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Princeton is a big 13-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Princeton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brown.