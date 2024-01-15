Who's Playing

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-10, Princeton 13-1

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

What to Know

Princeton is 8-2 against Dartmouth since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The timing is sure in Princeton's favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Dartmouth has not had much luck on the away from home, with 12 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Princeton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 20 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Crimson 89-58 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, as Princeton did.

Meanwhile, the New Year welcomed the Big Green with a 80-51 whooping from the Quakers on Saturday. Dartmouth was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-24.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 13-1. As for the Big Green, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Princeton just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've only made 39.6% of their shots per game this season. Given Princeton's sizeable advantage in that area, Dartmouth will need to find a way to close that gap.

Princeton came up short against Dartmouth in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 83-76. Will Princeton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Princeton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.