Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Drexel 5-3, Princeton 8-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers will be playing at home against the Drexel Dragons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. Princeton is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Last Saturday, the Tigers dodged a bullet and finished off the Paladins 70-69.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.5% better than the opposition, a fact Drexel proved on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 57-55 victory over the Wildcats. The win made it back-to-back wins for Drexel.

Among those leading the charge was Amari Williams, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Their wins bumped the Tigers to 8-0.

As for their next game, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Princeton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Princeton is a big 8.5-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 127 points.

Series History

Princeton has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Drexel.