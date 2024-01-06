Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Harvard 9-4, Princeton 12-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Harvard has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Harvard Crimson and the Princeton Tigers will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Crimson earned a 76-71 victory over the Great Danes.

Meanwhile, Princeton entered their tilt with Delaware with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Tigers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday and snuck past 84-82. 84 seems to be a good number for Princeton as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Crimson have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 12-1.

Harvard must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 16-point spread they're up against. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Harvard couldn't quite finish off Princeton when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 58-56. Can Harvard avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Princeton is a big 16-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Princeton and Harvard both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.