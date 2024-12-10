Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Monmouth 1-9, Princeton 7-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Princeton is heading back home. They will welcome the Monmouth Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.9 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Princeton would be headed in after a win, but Furman made sure that didn't happen. Princeton took a 69-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Furman on Saturday. The Tigers' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Monmouth suffered their biggest defeat since November 8th on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against Lehigh, falling 90-63.

Despite their loss, Monmouth saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Abdi Bashir Jr., who posted 22 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Even though they lost, Monmouth smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lehigh only pulled down six.

Princeton's defeat ended a seven-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 7-4. As for Monmouth, their loss dropped their record down to 1-9.

Looking ahead, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Princeton is playing at home, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Princeton took their victory against Monmouth in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 82-57. Will Princeton repeat their success, or does Monmouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Princeton is a big 14-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Princeton has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Monmouth.