Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Northeastern 3-3, Princeton 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After five games on the road, Princeton is heading back home. They will take on the Northeastern Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, everything went the Tigers' way against the Monarchs as the Tigers made off with a 76-56 win.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Northeastern proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 93-76.

The Tigers have yet to lose a contest on the road this season, leaving them with a 5-0 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.5 points per game. As for the Huskies, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Princeton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northeastern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Princeton came out on top in a nail-biter against Northeastern in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 56-54. Will Princeton repeat their success, or does Northeastern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Princeton won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.