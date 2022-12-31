Who's Playing

Harvard @ Princeton

Current Records: Harvard 9-5; Princeton 9-4

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson lost both of their matches to the Princeton Tigers last season on scores of 67-74 and 73-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Crimson will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium at 1 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Maine Black Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Harvard proved too difficult a challenge. Harvard escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Princeton in an 88-70 victory over the Kean Cougars last Friday.

Harvard is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Harvard to 9-5 and the Tigers to 9-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Crimson and Princeton clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.85

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Princeton have won both of the games they've played against Harvard in the last two years.