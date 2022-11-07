Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Princeton

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the Princeton Tigers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium to kick off their 2022 seasons. While Hofstra was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 21-11. Princeton ended up 23-7 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the VCU Rams 90-79.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pride were 29th best (top 8%) in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 77.9 on average. The Tigers displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked eighth in college basketball in field goal percentage, closing the season with 48.80% overall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.