Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Princeton

Current Records: Lafayette 1-8; Princeton 6-2

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards will head out on the road to face off against the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. Princeton will be strutting in after a win while the Leopards will be stumbling in from a loss.

Lafayette was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 73-68 to the Cornell Big Red.

Meanwhile, Princeton took their contest against the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday by a conclusive 83-63 score.

Lafayette have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Lafayette is now 1-8 while the Tigers sit at 6-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Leopards are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. Princeton has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 25th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Princeton won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.