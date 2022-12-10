Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Princeton

Current Records: Monmouth 1-8; Princeton 7-2

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Monmouth netted a 76-69 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Princeton didn't have too much trouble with the Lafayette Leopards at home on Tuesday as they won 69-58.

The Hawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Monmouth is now 1-8 while Princeton sits at 7-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Monmouth is 361st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 18.1 on average. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 16-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Monmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.