How to watch Princeton vs. Yale: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Princeton vs. Yale basketball game
Who's Playing
Yale @ Princeton
Current Records: Yale 17-5; Princeton 10-9
What to Know
The Princeton Tigers haven't won a matchup against the Yale Bulldogs since Feb. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Princeton and Yale will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Tigers beat the Columbia Lions 81-74 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Yale and the Dartmouth Big Green this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Yale wrapped it up with a 75-57 win at home.
Princeton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 83-77 to Yale. The loss knocked Princeton out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Yale with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Princeton and Yale both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Yale 83 vs. Princeton 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Yale 81 vs. Princeton 59
- Feb 08, 2019 - Yale 74 vs. Princeton 60
- Mar 03, 2018 - Yale 94 vs. Princeton 90
- Feb 02, 2018 - Princeton 76 vs. Yale 73
- Mar 12, 2017 - Princeton 71 vs. Yale 59
- Feb 17, 2017 - Princeton 71 vs. Yale 52
- Jan 14, 2017 - Princeton 66 vs. Yale 58
- Feb 19, 2016 - Princeton 75 vs. Yale 63
- Jan 30, 2016 - Yale 79 vs. Princeton 75
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Student misses out on $8K shot
Just a couple of seconds made a difference of $8,000
-
Top 25 And 1: BYU is heating up
The Cougars will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at San Diego
-
Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson matchup...
-
Wright State vs. UIC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Wright State vs. UIC game 10,000 times.
-
South Carolina receives NCAA charges
Former Gamecocks assistant Lamont Evans was convicted of bribery charges last year
-
Power rankings: Zags back at No. 1
Matt Norlander's weekly rankings also have Kansas hopping over San Diego State and into the...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium