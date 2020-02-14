How to watch Princeton vs. Yale: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Yale @ Princeton

Current Records: Yale 17-5; Princeton 10-9

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers haven't won a matchup against the Yale Bulldogs since Feb. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Princeton and Yale will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Tigers beat the Columbia Lions 81-74 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Yale and the Dartmouth Big Green this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Yale wrapped it up with a 75-57 win at home.

Princeton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 83-77 to Yale. The loss knocked Princeton out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Yale with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Princeton and Yale both have five wins in their last ten games.