How to watch Princeton vs. Yale: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Princeton vs. Yale basketball game

Who's Playing

Yale @ Princeton

Current Records: Yale 17-5; Princeton 10-9

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers haven't won a matchup against the Yale Bulldogs since Feb. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Princeton and Yale will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Tigers beat the Columbia Lions 81-74 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Yale and the Dartmouth Big Green this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Yale wrapped it up with a 75-57 win at home.

Princeton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 83-77 to Yale. The loss knocked Princeton out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Yale with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPNews
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Princeton and Yale both have five wins in their last ten games.

  • Mar 16, 2019 - Yale 83 vs. Princeton 77
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Yale 81 vs. Princeton 59
  • Feb 08, 2019 - Yale 74 vs. Princeton 60
  • Mar 03, 2018 - Yale 94 vs. Princeton 90
  • Feb 02, 2018 - Princeton 76 vs. Yale 73
  • Mar 12, 2017 - Princeton 71 vs. Yale 59
  • Feb 17, 2017 - Princeton 71 vs. Yale 52
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Princeton 66 vs. Yale 58
  • Feb 19, 2016 - Princeton 75 vs. Yale 63
  • Jan 30, 2016 - Yale 79 vs. Princeton 75
