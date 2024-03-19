Who's Playing

What to Know

After three games on the road, Providence is heading back home. They and the Boston College Eagles are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion in a Big East postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Providence found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 79-68 to the Golden Eagles.

The losing side was boosted by Devin Carter, who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for Providence was Ticket Gaines' abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Boston College's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 66-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers.

Boston College's defeat came about despite a quality game from Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The Friars' loss dropped their record down to 21-13. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 19-15.

Going forward, Providence is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Providence beat Boston College 100-95 in their previous matchup back in December of 2018. Will Providence repeat their success, or does Boston College have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Providence is a 5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Providence has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Boston College.